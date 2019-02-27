Cowboys' Comeback Attempt Falls Short In Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas -
The Oklahoma State men's basketball team dropped a Wednesday night matchup with Texas Tech, 84-80, inside of United Supermarkets Arena.
The Cowboys brought No. 11 Texas Tech to overtime thanks to a 22-13 run that elapsed the final 6:30 of regulation. OSU was down 14 at one point in the second half, but came back to snatch the lead for a moment late in regulation.
Lindy Waters III made clutch shot after clutch shot to keep the Cowboys (10-18, 3-12 Big 12) tied or within one possession of the Red Raiders (23-5, 11-4). He made a deep 3 at the buzzer to send the game into an extra period of play.
Waters scored a career-high 26 points on 9 of 18 shooting. He went 7-for-10 from behind the 3-point line, which also set a career high for 3-pointers made in a game.
The Cowboys had an impressive night from 3-point land. They made the most 3s in program history with 17 shots made from downtown.
Thomas Dziagwa was a major factor in the OSU 3-point barrage. He went 6-for-9 from deep and also tied his career high in rebounds with six.
Dziagwa moved into sole possession of fifth place on the 3-pointers made in a single season list. He has now made 93 shots from deep and has a good chance of becoming the fifth Cowboy to make 100 3s in a single season.
OSU returns home for a matchup at 11 a.m. on Saturday with Kansas. The Cowboys have beaten the Jayhawks in four of their last five meetings inside of Gallagher-Iba Arena. Fans can purchase tickets at okstate.com/tickets or watch the game on CBS.