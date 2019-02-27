

Waters scored a career-high 26 points on 9 of 18 shooting. He went 7-for-10 from behind the 3-point line, which also set a career high for 3-pointers made in a game.



The Cowboys had an impressive night from 3-point land. They made the most 3s in program history with 17 shots made from downtown.



Thomas Dziagwa was a major factor in the OSU 3-point barrage. He went 6-for-9 from deep and also tied his career high in rebounds with six.



Dziagwa moved into sole possession of fifth place on the 3-pointers made in a single season list. He has now made 93 shots from deep and has a good chance of becoming the fifth Cowboy to make 100 3s in a single season.



OSU returns home for a matchup at 11 a.m. on Saturday with Kansas. The Cowboys have beaten the Jayhawks in four of their last five meetings inside of Gallagher-Iba Arena. Fans can purchase tickets at okstate.com/tickets or watch the game on CBS.