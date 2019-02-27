News - AP-National-Weather
Small Earthquake Rocks Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A small earthquake shook up residents in Noble County Wednesday evening.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at approximately 8:13 p.m. Its epicenter was located under a mile NW of Lucien, about 25 miles east, southeast of Enid, 25 miles west, northwest of Stillwater and 28 miles north of Guthrie.
It was just over three miles deep.
At this time, there are no reported injuries or damages associated with the quake.