Tulsa Man Says He Would Trade Places With Friend He Shot, Killed
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man heading to prison for 20 years talks about the night he shot and killed his friend.
In a jailhouse interview, Jeremiah Peer told News On 6 he thought his gun was empty when he pointed it at 17-year-old Christian Jones in August of 2017. Peer says he had the ammunition in his pocket, left the room and does not know how the gun was loaded again.
"I’d give an arm, I’d give a leg, I would trade places with him. It wasn't fair, to anyone. He was 17 he aunt got to live life yet, I have two years on him I would've traded with him any day," said Peer.
Prosecutors say Peer's story changed several times throughout the case. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter.