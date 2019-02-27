Multiple Injuries Reported, Including 1 Fatality As Winter Weather Sweeps Through Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, OK - Wednesday morning, emergency crews responded to dozens of accidents.
Just west of the metro, police say one person died in a crash caused by the slick conditions. Officials estimate dozens more were injured in wrecks across the state.
The slick roads were something many drivers weren't expecting.
“Glass and car parts were just flying everywhere. It was like something from a movie,” Roger Stoker, who was involved in a 14-vehicle pile-up, said.
That crash happened on the Broadway Extension ramp, at Interstate 235 and Interstate 44, around 5:30 Wednesday morning. News 9 was told one person was injured and taken to the nearest hospital.
“I made impact. At that point, airbags deployed. Rocked me a little. Got my bearings about me. And not maybe five seconds later, another car hit me from behind,” Stoker said.
Just like Stoker, several others had to pry their way out of their vehicles, in order to make it to safety.
“All we could do is sit there stand against that wall and watch helplessly as other cars just kind of plowed in behind,” said Stoker.
The City quickly provided transportation by an Embark bus, for the people involved in the crash. They were then transported to a nearby Circle K convenience store to stay warm and dry, as they waited for wreckers to clear the scene safely.