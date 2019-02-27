OKC Traffic Stop Leads Second Largest Fentanyl Bust In The State
Oklahoma City, OK - A traffic stop leads to one of Oklahoma City Police Department’s largest drug busts.
Officers seized 67 pounds of deadly drugs off of city streets. Police said it was the second largest Fentanyl bust in the state.
The narcotics were discovered after a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 40 near downtown. Officers pulled over a truck driver hauling multiple cars.
“During the traffic stop, the officer became suspicious of one of the vehicles that was being hauled on the trailer,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.
The hunch paid off in more ways than one.
The truck driver allowed police to search a 2014 Nissan Altima. Officers were shocked at the amount of drugs being transported.
Bundles of drugs were stashed inside the Nissan in hidden compartments. Police said traffickers often use aftermarket compartments to conceal narcotics.
Forty-three pounds of crystal meth, five pounds of brown heroin and 19 pounds of Fentanyl. The Fentanyl also contained another potent drug used to tranquilize large animals. Police said the amount of Fentanyl seized is enough to kill four-million people.
“They ended with a near record seizure of Fentanyl,” said Knight. “Obviously a very, very dangerous drug.”
The truck driver was interviewed and released. Police said the man did not know the drugs were inside the car.
“He was simply a contract laborer,” said Knight. “A contract driver that was paid to drive this set of cars cross-country.”
Now police turn their investigation to finding the owner of the car, where it came from and its intended destination.
“It’s obviously multi-jurisdictional,” said Knight. “Because the truck was going cross-country.”
The drugs were tested and are being held in evidence.