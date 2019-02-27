Governor Stitt Signs Permitless Carry Bill Into Law
OKLAHOMA CITY - The legislature has passed, and the governor has signed a permitless carry bill. That means Oklahomans will soon be able to carry guns without a license, training and background checks.
With the stroke of his pen, Governor Stitt signed permitless carry into law, just a couple of hours after the Senate passed the bill with little opposition.
“We should be concerned with AK’s and AR’s and semi-automatic weapons that have the capacity to inflict mass shootings that we have seen at a national level, on a massive scale,” said Senator Carri Hicks (D) Oklahoma City.
Senator Kevin Matthews (D) Tulsa added, “I know that in my district more guns is not better.”
Permitless carry will allow Oklahomans over 21 years old, and 18 and over with military experience, to carry a gun without first having to get a license. Felons still will not be able to carry guns, and no one can carry a firearm where it is currently prohibited.
“We’re disappointed you know?” said Cacki Poarch of Moms Demand Action. “We had hundreds of volunteers yesterday to urge our lawmakers to oppose this bill which makes Oklahoma less safe.”
“We don’t believe that at all,” said Governor Stitt. “I think the best defense for a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”
The law goes into effect November 1.