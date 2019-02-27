News
Wagoner County Judge Declares Mistrial In Case Of Murdered Teen, Sources Say
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - Sources say a Wagoner County judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a murdered teen.
The trial of Cody Thompson, a man accused of killing a teenage boy by shooting and burning his body, has been declared a mistrial after sources say members of the jury discussed the case prior to deliberation.
Deputies say Thompson worked with Josh Herrington to shoot and kill Davis at a campground in January of 2017. Herrington has already been sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to the crime earlier this year.
This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest.