Gov. Stitt Announces Progress In Government Accountability Plan
One of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's primary objectives as the state's chief executive is gaining steam.
Stitt held a press conference Wednesday to announce progress in his government accountability reform plan, which would give him and future governors the ability to hire and fire agency heads.
"Oklahomans want to know who to hold accountable," he said in the press conference. "It's time we give them clear answers."
Both the state House and Senate are moving forward on the legislation, but each body is approaching it differently. The House is allowing for agency boards to stay in place, while the Senate is moving to dissolve them.
Stitt said he was fine with boards staying in place as long as membership is at-will and as long as terms aren't staggered. He wants members to serve "at the pleasure of current elected leadership."