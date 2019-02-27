News
Person In Custody After Police Chase In Oklahoma City
Wednesday, February 27th 2019, 12:29 PM CST
At least one person has been detained after a police chase Wednesday afternoon in west Oklahoma City.
Officers were chasing a vehicle on westbound Interstate 40 near Interstate 44.
Police said shots were being fired from the suspect vehicle near NW 10 and Glade.
One officer returned fire at the suspect but no one was hit, police said.
