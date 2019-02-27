Social media apps have a history of safety issues, especially regarding children. In December 2018, WhatsApp was criticized for failing to stop the spread of child porn in chat groups. A WhatsApp spokesperson said at the time the company "has a zero-tolerance policy around child sexual abuse."

YouTube has also come under fire in recent weeks for its handling of inappropriate content targeting children. A video promoting self-harm tips disguised as a popular animated series has continued to resurface on YouTube and YouTube Kids, and several major companies pulled advertising after a blogger described "a wormhole into a soft-core pedophilia ring" on the site. While YouTube said it has taken steps to improve safety across its platforms, parents say it just isn't working.

The Momo challenge is eerily similar to the "Blue Whale" challenge, which gained popularity in 2017 and allegedly led to the deaths of two teenagers in the U.S., as well as others in Russia, Brazil and a half dozen other countries.