Trailing by 13 at the half, the Thunder scored the first eight points of the third quarter, including 3-pointers by Westbrook and George to equal the number of 3s Oklahoma City had in the first half. But the Nuggets’ got going on offense again and pulled in front by as many as 18 points before George hit a 3-pointer from the half-court line as the Thunder pulled to 91-78 going into the fourth quarter.