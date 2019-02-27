News
Firefighters Extinguish NW OKC House Fire
Wednesday, February 27th 2019, 3:50 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Northwest Oklahoma City, Wednesday morning.
According to officials, the fire was in the 6700 block of Lyrewood Court.
Firefighter said the initial challenges when trying to battle the fire were arching power lines near the front of the structure, causing them to have to approach from the back.
One vehicle was damaged.
There was only one person inside the structure at the time of the fire. The victim called firefighters when the blaze started.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.