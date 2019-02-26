OU Baseball Shuts Out UAPB, 8-0
Norman - Sophomore first baseman Tyler Hardman stayed hot, going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and the Oklahoma baseball team earned its second shutout of the season with an 8-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff Tuesday at L Dale Mitchell Park.
Hardman and junior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza, who went 3-for-4 and scored a run, led a 15-hit attack by the Sooners (7-1). Junior third baseman Conor McKenna was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and senior left fielder Blake Brewster drove in two runs.
Freshman Ben Abram (2-0) was solid again in his second start, striking out four batters and allowing just three hits and no walks in 4.0 innings, in a scheduled short start. Senior Ryan Madden (2.1 innings), junior Braxton Webb (0.2 innings), sophomore Aaron Brooks (1.0 inning) and sophomore Jake Terry (1.0 inning) closed out the shutout for OU.