Freshman Ben Abram (2-0) was solid again in his second start, striking out four batters and allowing just three hits and no walks in 4.0 innings, in a scheduled short start. Senior Ryan Madden (2.1 innings), junior Braxton Webb (0.2 innings), sophomore Aaron Brooks (1.0 inning) and sophomore Jake Terry (1.0 inning) closed out the shutout for OU.