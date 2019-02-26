News
SWOSU Women Putting Teams Under Pressure
WEATHERFORD, Oklahoma - The Lady Bulldogs have put together the second longest win streak in all of NCAA D-II basketball this year.
SWOSU is 25-1 this year. But that's after losing their first game, meaning they've strung together 25 straight wins. And you can credit an off-season adjustment for that.
Head Coach Kelsi Musick installed a full court press this season, which has produced 22 turnovers a game (9th in the country) and has lead to the Lady Bulldogs scoring the 3rd most points in the country.
SWOSU has already clinched the regular season Great American Conference title. The conference tournament begins March 7th.