News
This Is A First! Toilet Paper Spill Along I-35 Causes Backup
News 9 Storm Trackers Val & Amy Castor were out covering freezing drizzle across north-central Oklahoma when they found themselves in traffic, a backup that by their estimation was miles long.
What happened along the northbound lanes of I-35 near Sorghum Mill Road is something the veteran storm trackers had never seen: traffic backed up for miles due to a spillage of toilet paper along the highway.
Val & Amy estimated the slow-down to be as much as three miles back.
Just in case you were curious, the brand of toilet paper was Windsoft.
By 6 p.m., a clean-up crew made it to the area to pick up dozens of rolls, and by 6:15 p.m., the toilet paper spill was no more.