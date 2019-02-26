News 9 Storm Trackers Val & Amy Castor were out covering freezing drizzle across north-central Oklahoma when they found themselves in traffic, a backup that by their estimation was miles long.

What happened along the northbound lanes of I-35 near Sorghum Mill Road is something the veteran storm trackers had never seen: traffic backed up for miles due to a spillage of toilet paper along the highway.

Val & Amy estimated the slow-down to be as much as three miles back.

Just in case you were curious, the brand of toilet paper was Windsoft.

By 6 p.m., a clean-up crew made it to the area to pick up dozens of rolls, and by 6:15 p.m., the toilet paper spill was no more.