Manafort was indicted on a total of 25 counts in two jurisdictions. He was found guilty on eight of the counts against him in Virginia, where he'll be sentenced first in Virginia, on Mar. 7. He made a plea deal after that case concluded in order to avoid the second trial in the District, but was found to have violated the terms of that deal when he lied to the FBI, the special counsel and a federal grand jury. His sentencing in the District case will be Mar. 13.