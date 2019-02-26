"They have incredible people hardworking people. Smart, energetic," Mr. Trump said of North Korea. "And I think it can be one of the great financial and economic countries anywhere in the world. So I tell him that but said you can't do that if you keep nuclear. If you do nuclear that can't ever happen. And we see eye to eye I believe but you'll be seeing it more and more over the next couple of days one way or the other. What's going to happen I can't tell you. I think eventually it would but I can't tell you. And I'm not in a rush I don't want to rush anybody. I just don't want testing. As long as there's no testing we're happy."