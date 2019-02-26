Embark Streetcar Manager Jesse Rush said with the new hours the team could go up to 18 or 19 drivers.

"The streetcar operators go through about 190 hours of training, and then our streetcar supervisors go through about 240 hours of training," said Rush. "And then they have class time before they even get in the seat of the streetcar."

Drivers have to be prepared to be out on the road with pedestrians, moving and parked cars and unique signals. Rush says their drivers have to constantly think about keeping everyone else safe.

At the same time, Embark is trying to find ways to reduce wait times and make the streetcar experience more enjoyable.

"We've seen a few areas where we could add additional striping or maybe add additional signage to make this safer," said Rush. "And so we are working to get that accomplished."