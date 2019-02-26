News
Winter Weather Advisory Issued As Arctic Front Moves Into State
Tuesday, February 26th 2019, 9:58 AM CST
An arctic front is pushing its way Tuesday into Oklahoma and will stay through Thursday.
A winter weather advisory was issued for central Oklahoma until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Drizzle and freezing drizzle will likely occur throughout the day in central Oklahoma
The prolonged period of freezing drizzle (ice) will begin Tuesday evening through Wednesday where temperatures will stay below freezing.
Slick roadways will become a problem until Thursday morning depending on duration of the freezing drizzle.
Thursday afternoon will dry with some sun and warmer weather returns for Friday only.
Another wave of arctic air is forecast to arrive Saturday. Snow and low wind chill temperatures are possible with this second wave.