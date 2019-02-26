State Lawmakers Discuss Medical Marijuana Regulations
After clearing a State House committee, the Medical Marijuana bill is due for a second hearing this week.
The goal of the Unity Bill, as it’s come to be called, is to create a framework for medical marijuana regulation.
Also known as HB 2612, the bill covers a lot of bases from medical marijuana taxation, packaging and lab testing to name a few.
The House Rules Committee passed the Unity Bill unanimously with six votes.
It is the product of the Medical Marijuana Working Group, created after the passage of State Question 788 last year.
If passed, the bill would also create a confidential registry of medical cannabis patients and caregivers.
House and Senate members have filed bills of their own addressing parts of the Unity Bill, including controversial issues like gun rights for medical marijuana patients.
Republican Oklahoma Senator Greg Treat of District 47 says the Unity Bill is a good starting step towards regulation but there’s more work left to be done.
“There’s a lot of unanswered issues with Marijuana as we go down the process we have continued to improve,” said Treat. ”We have to make sure we get in there the testing and labeling, some workplace safety that we’ve worked on that I think are of paramount importance but we’re not done with this Bill.”
The Bill is scheduled for a second reading in the House Committee this week.
