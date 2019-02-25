News
Warr Acres Daycare Under Investigation After Baby Transported In Critical Condition
WARR ACRES, Oklahoma - A Warr Acres home daycare provider, that’s already been under DHS scrutiny, has more questions to answer.
Six-month-old Liam Farrar is in critical condition at OU Children’s Hospital.
Last Thursday morning, Farrar was being cared for by Kelly Knipfer, who runs a daycare center out of her home in Warr Acres. Shortly after 9 a.m., a staff member called 911, because Farrar had become ill.
Police and several other agencies are investigating.
“Did it look like there was any bruising or injuries,” News 9 asked Deputy Police Chief John Gary. “Not to my knowledge,” he said.
DHS told News 9 Knipfer’s license to run a daycare was revoked after multiple violations. She was in the process of appealing that ruling.