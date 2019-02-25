News
Putnam City Principal Warning Parents About Suspicious Man Near School
PUTNAM CITY, Oklahoma - A Putnam City principal is warning parents after a man reportedly was stopping students and offering them rides Monday.
According to Putnam City Public Schools, the principal for Will Rogers Elementary School robocalled parents Monday evening after police contacted the school.
According to police, some children told their parents and contacted the authorities.
The suspect was described as a white male with short hair, a beard and mustache. He was driving in a black truck or SUV near 119th and Windmill Road.