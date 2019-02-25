Nike's "Dream Crazier" ad is the latest addition to the sports apparel company's Dream Crazy marketing campaign. The first big ad in the campaign, featuring former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, debuted during the NFL season opener last fall. Kaepernick, whose career took a hit when he kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, delivers the line: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."