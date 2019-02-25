Dashcam Video Shows Trooper's View In Dangerous Chase, Crash Involving Ohio Murder Suspects
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Newly released dash camera footage shows an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper’s perspective from a long and dangerous September pursuit.
It all began on September 6 in Southwest Oklahoma City. An OHP trooper began following a silver Hyundai Sonata, that matched the description of a vehicle taken from a homicide victim in Ohio.
The trooper followed the vehicle from OKC to rural Canadian County, reaching speeds of 130 miles per hour.
Eventually, the suspects lost control, crashing into a fence and pole.
Dash camera footage shows OHP troopers exiting their vehicles with guns drawn.
The two suspects were wanted for a homicide in Ohio.
Driver Joshua Hohn was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His older brother, Phillip Hohn-Tucker was his passenger.
Video shows Hohn-Tucker being placed in an OHP vehicle for a few moments, refusing to answer questions pertaining to the investigation.
When a paramedic arrived, Hohn-Tucker asked about his brother’s condition.
“As long as he’s breathing. That’s my little brother,” Hohn-Tucker said,
“Your little brother?” responded the trooper, “somebody got somebody in a bunch of trouble. He’s your little brother. Big brother is supposed to take care of little brother, you know,” the trooper said.
Both suspects are currently going through the court system in Ohio now for the original homicide charges.