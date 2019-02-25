Plan For New OnCue Angers Neighbors In NW OKC
Oklahoma City, OK - Some metro neighbors are up in arms over a plan to remove houses for an OnCue gas station. They say it’s too much for their tiny neighborhood near Western Avenue and Northwest 13th Street, where Western Avenue and Classen Boulevard split.
“I would be looking at the drive-thru,” says neighbor Valeria Wiegman.
“I challenge any city council or planner to say they'd buy a house across from a gas station, especially if they are raising small children,” adds Wiegman, who is fighting against the project.
She sites concerns from OKC planning staff’s own report like noise, lights and hours of operation impacts.
Wiegman wishes OnCue would get rid of the drive-thru for their project.
OnCue plans to build a 10-foot privacy fence on top of a 10-foot retaining wall between its store and homes.
Three homes would need to be removed to make way on the OnCue station.
OnCue says it plans to move one of the homes and donate it to the group “Positively Paseo.”
Despite concerns, the project passed the OKC Planning Commission and will be up for a vote in front of OKC City Council Tuesday February 26.
“OnCue is not Jesus. They are here at the end of the day to make money, not save our neighborhood,” says Wiegman, who plans to be heard at city council Tuesday.
Monday afternoon, OnCue released the following statement to News 9:
“We have met with and listened to the neighbors, resulting in a design tailored for the urban core. The location will remain true to what our customers have come to expect while still implementing needs specific to the neighborhood. As always, we strive to be a good neighbor and be an active partner in the community,” says OnCue President Laura Griffith Aufleger.