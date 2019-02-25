Tulsa Couple Blame Each Other For Child Abuse Charge
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa couple was arrested over the weekend after police said the man's 2-year-old son had significant bruising over his face and head. Police said each one blamed the other for the alleged abuse.
Brandon McKinney and his ex-girlfriend, Rochelle Buckland, were booked into jail Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Police say when McKinney and Buckland broke up, she sent pictures of the injuries to the boy's mother. The mother immediately filed a report.
A physician who is a child abuse expert looked at the pictures and based on how many bruises and where they were, determined them to be the result of abuse. Police say the pictures weren't taken until a week after the injuries happened and not shared with the boy's mother for a month, so there was significant healing.
Police say when they questioned McKinney and Buckland, they both said the other one caused the abuse, and the only thing they were guilty of was not reporting it.
Both were booked into jail for child neglect (not reporting) and child abuse by injury.