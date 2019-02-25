Personnel Investigation Involving David Boren Still Unconfirmed By University
News 9 has gathered new insight into the ongoing personnel investigation at the University of Oklahoma.
It was widely reported in the last few weeks that former OU President David Boren was allegedly accused of sexual harassment with a male aide.
Boren has denied the allegations.
The university released minimal details including that the Jones Day law firm was hired for a personnel investigation and the Board of Regents was supporting current President James Gallogly.
The university has still not confirmed that they are actually investigating Boren, but local attorney Irven Box says all signs point to OU investigating a high level administrator. News 9 sat down with Box to get his take on the case.
"Number one is they're not going to spend multi, hundreds of thousands of dollars on the world's largest law firm to investigate a lower level employee," said Box.
Box told News 9 the university would be required to investigate allegations like this because of Title IX.
Boren's attorney, Bob Burke, told News 9 he still hasn't gotten any type of complaint. Box said this isn't too unusual.
"I think probably the official complaint wouldn't come about until maybe the investigation is completed," Box said.
Box said if the claims are true, the result could be a civil suit, but he also thinks the investigation might not be ending anytime soon.
"I think we could be into summertime before we know any final results," said Box.
A regent told News 9 after a recent meeting that the investigation would be thorough and not rushed.