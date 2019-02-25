"I'm on long-term disability now, which then eliminated my position at my company," Marchionda replied. "I would probably say for the first three years, I thought it was just me who was going through this. These last two years have been an eye opener for not only my children, but my brother, my dad, my mom, my cousins, my uncle. When you're kind of, like, that apple of somebody's eye, and you're working so hard in your career, and your uncle is so proud of you, to have to, you know, that he knows what happened to you. … At the end of the day he still looks at me like this broken person that he just wants to put his arm around you and protect you."