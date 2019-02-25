On Sunday evening, the president told a group of governors that he's "not in a rush" on denuclearization, and "as long as there's no testing, we're happy." In June, Mr. Trump and Kim signed what he called a "pretty comprehensive" joint document that laid out commitments for the North to work toward complete and verifiable denuclearization of the region. Intelligence officials say that the North still poses a threat to the U.S. and has failed to deliver on making any real efforts to completely remove nuclear weapons from its stockpile.