Join News 9 For The Severe Weather Expo
Monday, February 25th 2019, 10:23 AM CST
Join News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne and the entire weather team at the 2019 Severe Weather Expo this Saturday, March 2nd, from noon to 4 p.m. at Penn Square Mall.
Stop at the News 9 booth located in the center court of the mall and meet your favorite News 9 meteorologists and storm trackers. You can also get some great News 9 giveaways and check out Bob Mills Sky News 9 and some of the News 9 storm tracker vehicles parked in the mall parking lot.
This is the sixth year for the free event, which is to inform the community on how to keep their families safe before and after severe weather hits. For more information, visit www.simon.com/mall/penn-square-mall.