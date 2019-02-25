News
Firefighters Extinguish SE OKC Mobile Home Fire
Monday, February 25th 2019, 6:31 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters extinguished a mobile home fire in Southeast Oklahoma City, Monday morning.
According to officials, the fire took place near Southeast 149th Street and South Westminster Road.
Officials said one woman was inside the home, but was awoken by her dogs.
Firefighters believe the fire was started by a space heater being too close to something.
The home is a total loss, according to authorities.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.