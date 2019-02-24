News
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz Feb 24
Sunday, February 24th 2019, 11:24 PM CST
Updated:
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:
- Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes
- The guys talk Kyler Murray and his NFL future
- Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee previews the upcoming Thunder-Nuggets matchup
- Dean catches up with former Sooner Trae Young to talk about his rookie season in the NBA
- OU men’s basketball picks up a big win over Texas
- OSU men’s basketball falls to Kansas State on the road