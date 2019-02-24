Guthrie Prays After Two Businesses Lost In Fire
GUTHRIE - The Guthrie community is praying after two businesses burned down Saturday.
Known for the sounds of fiddles and friendship, the Double Stop Fiddle Shop in Guthrie is now in ashes.
Michelle Atwood frequents the shop for their music shows, and says the fire brought her to tears.
“Many have been coming her for years. They love the Byron Berline Band,” Atwood said.
The owner of the fiddle shop, Byron Berline, is a famed fiddler and local music legend.
“He’s been doing this a long time. He’s a teacher. He’s so much fun. He’s a sweet, sweet man,” Atwood said.
A flower and gift shop next door to the fiddle shop was also lost in the fire.
Sunday, other business owners and customers came to support Berline in community prayer.
James Long owns a shop down the street from the scene and says he was one of the first to see the flames Saturday.
“It’s a lot of disbelief, a lot of sadness. I mean, people love the community. People love our historic buildings,” Long said.
To make sure these buildings don't catch fire again, Guthrie firefighterse remain on scene to lookout for hot spots. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Meanwhile, dozens of fundraiser ideas are already in the works to bring the music back.