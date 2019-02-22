Army Veteran Claims OKC VA Hospital Not Fulfilling Scooter Request
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma - A decorated Army combat veteran in Shawnee says her patriotism has not been repaid by the Oklahoma City VA.
Vickie Williams served for 23 years, and in the first Gulf War. She suffered several injuries during her career, and says in 2005, the VA declared her 100 percent medically disabled.
Williams says in October 2017, the VA approved her request for a three-wheeled scooter called a “Golden Companion 240.” She claims a doctor at the VA switched that order to a larger four-wheeled scooter that is too cumbersome to get around in.
“I pissed him off because I was intelligent enough to watch a video and know that wheelchair came apart, and how it should be put back together, in order to transport it in my vehicle,” she said.
Oklahoma City VA Public Affairs Spokesperson Stacy Rine sent News 9 a lengthy response. It reads in part, “The specific scooter Ms. Williams requested is not medically safe for her…Today we offered her an appointment, which she refused. We are willing to meet with Ms. Williams again at any time.”