Logan County Couple Charged With Making Child Pornography
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Crescent woman and her boyfriend have been charged with manufacturing child pornography. OSBI agents said the exploited victim is an 8-year-old girl.
New details in the investigation revealed at least three videos were made involving the child. The male suspect, James Jay Reed told officers, “it's not porn,” saying he is an artist.
Reed said he's a photographer who finds models on Craigslist and researches these types of images.
According to court documents, Reed said he takes "natural" photos, and sells some of his photos to magazines.
Rachel Frost, aka Annie, has been named as the female suspect in the case. Court documents state, Frost told investigators that Reed purchased matching aprons for her and the victim to wear while they cooked together.
The affidavit states, Reed asked Frost to take videos and photos of the 8-year-old, wearing only the apron. Investigators say the footage shows the child's exposed body.
The 8-year-old also said she received gifts from Reed.
Furthermore, investigators found the following Facebook messages from Reed to the child:
“"You relaxing in bathtub?"
"Tell [her] it’s time for her to get naked and bake cookies"
"Are you cooking tomatoes naked?"
Those messages date back to October 2018, and investigators say some appeared to have been deleted.
Reed and Frost have both been charged with Procuring Minor’s Participation in Child Pornography.
“Even if someone else is operating the camera, or the child is operating the camera, you are responsible for the production of that material,” said OSBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Adam Whitney.
Now, the agency will notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the event images resurface.
“So that if these photos or videos show up in other instances, we know that this is a child who has been contacted and is in a safe place,” said Agent Whitney.
Reed and Frost are both locked up in the Logan County Jail. A participation in child pornography charge could carry a maximum of 20 years in prison.