Putnam City High School Student Arrested, Accused Of Bringing Gun To School
A Putnam City High School student was arrested Friday after administrators found a handgun, a school district official said.
Friday afternoon, school administrators were told a student might be in possession of a handgun on campus.
The student was taken to office and cooperated with police and administrators.
A handgun was found in the student's backpack, school officials said.
The student did not make any threat against Putnam City High School students or staff, the district official said.
The student was arrested and taken to the Oklahoma County jail.
Putnam City High School parents were told about the incident about 3 p.m. through a mass notification.