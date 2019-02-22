News
2 Arrested After Chase In SE OKC
Friday, February 22nd 2019, 1:17 PM CST
Two people were arrested after a chase Friday in southeast Oklahoma City.
The chase ended near SE 59th Street and Santa Fe.
During the chase, the suspect vehicle reportedly hit four parked vehicles.
The chase suspects are thought to be wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping, police said.
The suspects have not been identified as of Friday afternoon.
