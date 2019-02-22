It's set to air on HBO for the first time on March 3, but the Jackson estate is pressuring HBO to try to stop that. A 53-page lawsuit claims the cable giant is violating a 1992 contract, which it says prevents the network from disparaging the late singer.



That contract was signed when HBO aired Jackson's "Dangerous Tour" concert. The lawsuit alleges "HBO is profiting ... by airing a documentary that falsely claims Jackson was abusing children on the same tour. It is hard to imagine a more direct violation of the non-disparagement clause."