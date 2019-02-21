Midwest City Breaks Ground On New Entertainment Complex
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Midwest City celebrated the groundbreaking of a $7 million entertainment project. It will be located next to the new Warren Theatre in the Sooner Rose Shopping Center.
When it opens sometime this fall, “Andy’s Altitude 1291” will be known for the exact altitude of Tinker Air Force Base. The 26,000 square foot entertainment complex will feature an interactive bowling alley, bumper cars, laser tag, a unique arcade, restaurant and bar.
Andy’s Altitude 1291 is owned by the Allison family, the same family that operates the very popular Andy Alligator’s Fun Park in North Norman.
Midwest City Mayor Matt Dukes says his hometown has real momentum.
“We’ve been bleeding about $1.2 million a year on entertainment going outside our city. And it’s exciting to bring that back into our city,” said Mayor Dukes.