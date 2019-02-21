News
Altus Man Arrested, Accused Of Soliciting Sexual Contact With Minor
An Altus man was arrested Wednesday after he spoke with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, Canadian County authorities said.
Henry Flores, 56, was arrested on a complaint of soliciting sexual conduct or communications with a minor by use of technology.
The investigation began in January when investigators say Flores reached out to an undercover investigator.
Authorities say Flores asked the girl if she would send him nude photographs, if she wanted to see his private parts and expressed how much he wanted to have sexual relations with her.
He reportedly sent a sexual picture of himself to the undercover investigator.
Altus police took Flores to the Canadian County jail. Flores's bond was set at $25,000 and he is still in custody.