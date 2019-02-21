A man died Thursday after being shot Wednesday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City, police said.

Marquise Bailey, 20, was shot about 3:30 p.m. near NE 10 and Interstate 35. 

Bailey was found shot in the backseat of a vehicle. 

Investigators think the suspect vehicle, a gray Chrysler 300 with dark tinted windows and factory wheels, was driving in front of the victim's vehicle when a shooter opened fire at the car.

Bailey was taken to local hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200. 

 

 