News
Man Dies After Being Shot Wednesday In NE OKC Drive-By
A man died Thursday after being shot Wednesday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City, police said.
Marquise Bailey, 20, was shot about 3:30 p.m. near NE 10 and Interstate 35.
Bailey was found shot in the backseat of a vehicle.
Investigators think the suspect vehicle, a gray Chrysler 300 with dark tinted windows and factory wheels, was driving in front of the victim's vehicle when a shooter opened fire at the car.
Bailey was taken to local hospital where he died.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.