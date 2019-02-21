2 Arrested In Canadian County Sting On Valentine's Day
Two men were arrested on Valentine's Day after authorities said they tried to solicit sex with a minor on the Internet.
Ponca City police arrested Daniel Davis, 45, on a complaint of soliciting sex with a minor by use of technology.
Investigators say Davis reached out to who he thought was a 14-year-old girl on a social media site.
The undercover Canadian County investigator told the man the person he was speaking to was 14-year-old girl but authorities said he continued to make the conversation sexual in nature.
The investigation concerning Davis began in November.
Perry police arrested Terry Glass, 31, on a complaint of soliciting sex with a minor by use of technology.
Investigators say Glass reached out to who he thought was a 14-year-old girl on a social media site.
Glass reportedly asked the 14-year-old girl to date him anyway and asked if she was sexually active.
The investigation concerning Glass began in October.
Both were taken to the Canadian County jail. Their bonds were set at $25,000 and both are still in custody.