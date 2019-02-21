U.S.-backed forces in Syria are preparing for a final surge into the last town held by ISIS. Even after the terror group is destroyed, there is the question of what to do with the hundreds of ISIS fighters and their families from foreign countries, including Muthana. Muthana was 20 years old when she left her home in Hoover, Alabama to become the bride of an ISIS fighter in Syria. Now a mother and a widow, she's living in a refugee camp.