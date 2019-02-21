PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Pawnee County Sheriff has confirmed Pawnee County Undersheriff Monty Johnson was killed in a crash early Thursday morning. 

Sheriff Mike Waters says Johnson was on duty and headed to pick up a co-worker for a training class when his patrol car was hit by another car on Highway 18 south of Pawnee at about 7 a.m.

Johnson died at the scene. 

Waters says the other driver was taken to a hospital, but didn’t know the driver’s condition. 

OHP Troopers are investigating the crash. 

 

Image of the other vehicle involved in the wreck that killed Pawnee County Undersheriff Monty Johnson.
Image of the other vehicle involved in the wreck that killed Pawnee County Undersheriff Monty Johnson. Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

 Johnson had been with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office since 2004. 

Johnson's pastor says there will be a prayer vigil for the Johnson family Thursday night at 6:30 in front of the Pawnee County Jail. He says everyone is welcome.

 