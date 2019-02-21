News
Peter Tork, Bassist And Singer For The Monkees, Dies At 77
Thursday, February 21st 2019, 11:17 AM CST
Peter Tork, a bassist and singer in The Monkees, has died at the age of 77, his sister confirmed to The Washington Post and other outlets.
Peter's sister reportedly confirmed the musician's death but did not reveal where he passed or the cause.
In 2009, Tork was diagnosed with a rare form of tongue cancer. The singer-bassist-actor had just turned 77 on Feb. 12.
