Police Arrest 2 Men, Seize 4 Weapons Near Yukon
YUKON, Oklahoma - Two men are in custody after allegedly shooting guns within city limits.
According to officials, the incident took place near Northwest 63rd Street and North Sara Road.
Between the two men arrested, Yukon officers seized a pump action shotgun, an AR-15, a semi automatic handgun and another rifle.
Police said they received about 20 911 calls related to nearby residents hearing gunfire.
With the help of infrared technology investigators found the men and the guns.
According to officers, the two men arrested smelled strongly of marijuana.
"They were under the influence of marijuana. They admitted that to to us and just decided that was what they were going to do to pass the time because they were bored," said Captain Chris Cunningham from the Yukon Police Department.
Police said the two will likely be charged with public intoxication and shooting a gun within city limits.