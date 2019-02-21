News
OKCPS Superintendent To Give School Consolidation Recommendation
Thursday, February 21st 2019, 5:30 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Public School superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel will give his recommendation for the district's school consolidation program, Thursday.
The different options were revealed about a month ago. Those slated for closure are elementary schools with the exception of Centennial Mid-High.
Of the three plans presented, the first and second would close and repurpose 15 facilities. The third plan would bump the total to 18. In addition, there will be charter school relocations.
The recommendation was supposed to be announced on Tuesday, February 19 but weather moved that meeting to Feb. 21.
The school district is not releasing their decision ahead of time, but News 9 did speak with a spokesperson.
The district said they want to stress the importance of the community meetings following the announcement. The meetings start the 25th and run through the 27th. The times and locations can be found through the district’s website.
Supt. McDaniel will make his announcement at Northeast Academy during a 3 p.m. meeting. Moving forward, the school’s plan calls for a vote on the recommendation on March 4.