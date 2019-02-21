News
2 Arrested Following Overnight SW OKC Chase
Thursday, February 21st 2019, 3:59 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two suspects are in custody following an overnight police chase across Oklahoma City.
According to officials, the chase initiated when officers attempted a traffic stop near Northwest 16th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
The suspects eventually bailed and took off on foot near Southwest 11th Street and South MacArthur Boulevard, according to authorities.
Police quickly caught and arrested the suspects.
Officials have not released names at this time.
This story is developing.