Edmond Gym Helping To Fight Parkinson's Disease
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Oklahoman's who are struggling with Parkinson’s disease may have found a treatment plan. Not in a hospital room, but rather a gym.
Roughhouse Boxing and Fitness in Edmond trains all levels of fighters, but their newest venture is opening the gym doors to men and women who struggle with the degenerative disease.
“Our goal is to have some scheduled classes, group classes that will be about an hour long,” Stephanie Tolson, Co-Owner of Roughhouse Boxing & Fitness, said.
Tolson’s gym is partnering with the Ready To Fight program, which is a Parkinson's specific gym.
“I got trained by Aaron Sloan in Tulsa from the Engine Room, about two months ago. I went up there and got some training. He asked me if I'd be interested in bringing the program to Edmond,” Tolson said.
Aaron Sloan is the owner of The Engine Room Boxing, in Tulsa. He also founded the Ready to Fight Parkinson’s Specific Program. Sloan comes from a registered nursing background, and knowing the benefits of exercise for Parkinson's patients, he decided to combine his gym with his medical knowledge.
“We created an initial trial class, kind of what we're trying to do with Stephanie in Edmond,” Sloan said.
Word spread like wildfire in Tulsa, and classes grew exponentially.
“We knew, by research, that exercise in general slows down the progression, but didn't have any realization of how much boxing would become the gold standard of that exercise,” Sloan added.
He is now working with researchers at the University of Oklahoma, and the University of Tulsa to analyze balance, cardiovascular fitness, and the overall benefits patients are experiencing.
Roughhouse Boxing & Fitness in Edmond is hosting an open house for Ready To Fight Parkinson’s Specific Program Tuesday, February 26, at 3 p.m. If you would like to learn more about the program, or how to volunteer click here.