OU Regents Meet Behind Closed Doors To Discuss 'Personnel Investigation'
NORMAN, Oklahoma - OU Regents met Wednesday for several hours behind closed doors to discuss, what they are calling, a personnel investigation. The meeting comes amid news that former president David Boren is under investigation.
Regents wouldn't say if Wednesday’s meeting involved former president Boren, only that it is related to ongoing personnel issues and an independent investigation.
Regents called the meeting to order, and then immediately went into executive session.
Last week, it was widely reported that former OU president David Boren was under investigation. The university confirms they have hired a firm to conduct an investigation into "serious misconduct" but the University has not confirmed they are investigating Boren.
“Today’s meeting covered information that is confidential and related to ongoing personnel issues,” said Regents Dr. Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes in prepared remarks following the meeting.
“What I can do and what I want each of you to hear, is that I want to affirm this board’s complete support of Jim Gallogly as president of this University and make it completely clear that he did not initiate nor is he involved in this investigation that is being conducted by an independent third party. The investigation will be unbiased, thorough and will not be rushed,” said Rainbolt-Forbes.
Boren's attorney Bob Burke told News 9 on Friday that he doesn't believe Gallogly is behind the leak of an investigation and they had no information about an investigation.
“My immediate reaction is one of frustration because David Boren, a legend in Oklahoma, is being accused of something very serious yet we have no details,” said Burke.
Wednesday afternoon, Burke said they still don't know even if the investigation involves President Boren.